Disney’s latest live-action remake announcement has caused confusion.

Since 2015, the studio has released a series of live-action versions of their classic animated films. These have included Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

However, the announcement that Moana is receiving the reboot treatment has raised eyebrows, considering the film was only released nine years ago.

Moana, set in ancient Polynesia, follows a young girl who teams up with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a mission to save her people.

During Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday (3 April), Johnson announced the project, which he described as a “reimagining”.

“This has to be a joke, right?” one person asked, stating: “I mean, I actually really liked it, but this movie is from 2016.. it doesn’t need a remake.. they must have hundreds of new ideas just sitting on their desk.. why spend hundreds of thousands on a remake of a seven-year-old movie??”

“It’s not even been a generation since it came out,” another complained, adding: “Let it age. Has Disney not got enough money?”

Meanwhile, one tweet read: “Moana came out in 2016. It’s not even a decade old yet. A live action remake isn’t just disrespectful, it’s pointless.”

Find more bemused reactions below.

There is currently no word on a filming or release date for the Moana remake. Next on Disney’s live-action agenda is The Little Mermaid, which will be released in cinemas on 26 May.