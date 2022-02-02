Monica Vitti death: Legendary Italian actor dies aged 90

Vitti was best known for her roles in Michelangelo Antonioni films

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 02 February 2022 12:22
Comments
(Getty Images)

Italian actor Monica Vitti has died, aged 90.

Vitti’s death was announced by writer, director and politician Walter Veltroni on behalf of Vitti’s partner, Roberto Russo, with whom she had been with since 1973. They married in 2000.

The film star, who shot to fame in the 1960s, had been battling Alzheimers disease for two decades.

Vitti was best known for her roles in films by director Michelangelo Antonioni, including L’Avventura (1960), Red Desert (1964), L’Eclisse (1962) and La Notte (1961).

Her co-stars over the years included Alain Delon, Michael Caine, Terence Stamp, Richard Harris and Dirk Bogarde.

Recommended

After her string of films with Antonioni, she made a move to comedies and regularly worked with Mario Monicelli. This was in part due to the dissolution of her relationship with the Italian filmmaker.

She also worked with international directors Etore Scola (The Pizza Triangle, 1970) and Luis Buñuel (The Phantom of the Liberty, 1974)

Vitti made her last public appearance in 2002 while attending the French premiere of the stage musical, Notre-Dame de Paris.

Monica Vitti at an Italian awards ceremony in 1973

(Getty Images)

Russo revealed in 2018 that he was looking after Vitti at their home in Rome with the assistance of a caregiver.

Throughout her career, Vitti won five David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress, seven Italian Golden Globes for Best Actress and the Venice Film Festival Career Golden Lion Award.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in