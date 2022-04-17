Marvel fans have spotted a detail in the latest episode of Moon Knight which may anticipate the arrival of an Avengers character later in the season.

The moment occurs in episode three of the Disney Plus series, which stars Oscar Isaac as a man granted superpowers by the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu.

In the episode, Khonshu and Moon Knight must track down the sarcophagus of Senfu using a map that navigates using the stars.

However, the map was drawn two millenia ago, meaning that the positions of the stars in the night sky have changed, rendering it unusable.

Khonshu is seen using his power to warp the entire starscape back to how it was 2,000 years ago – an effect which could be seen by the general population.

As many Marvel fans have pointed out on social media, such and act of reality-warping magic would surely have attracted the attention – and provoked the intervention – of Marvel’s mystical Avengers Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Whether or not Cumberbatch will appear in the series remains to be seen, but it stands to reason that his character would have canonically noticed Moon Knight’s actions, making a crossover certainly possible.

The character was originally supposed to make an appearance in Disney Plus’s first MCU series, WandaVision, although his cameo was eventually nixed.

Strange is set to be the focus of the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in cinemas next month.