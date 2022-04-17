Marvel fans think Moon Knight just teased a big Avengers crossover
Moment ocurred in the third episode of the Disney Plus series
Marvel fans have spotted a detail in the latest episode of Moon Knight which may anticipate the arrival of an Avengers character later in the season.
The moment occurs in episode three of the Disney Plus series, which stars Oscar Isaac as a man granted superpowers by the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu.
In the episode, Khonshu and Moon Knight must track down the sarcophagus of Senfu using a map that navigates using the stars.
However, the map was drawn two millenia ago, meaning that the positions of the stars in the night sky have changed, rendering it unusable.
Khonshu is seen using his power to warp the entire starscape back to how it was 2,000 years ago – an effect which could be seen by the general population.
As many Marvel fans have pointed out on social media, such and act of reality-warping magic would surely have attracted the attention – and provoked the intervention – of Marvel’s mystical Avengers Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong).
Whether or not Cumberbatch will appear in the series remains to be seen, but it stands to reason that his character would have canonically noticed Moon Knight’s actions, making a crossover certainly possible.
The character was originally supposed to make an appearance in Disney Plus’s first MCU series, WandaVision, although his cameo was eventually nixed.
Strange is set to be the focus of the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in cinemas next month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies