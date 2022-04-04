Morbius: Director says Jared Leto used a wheelchair for bathroom breaks to stay in character
Director Daniel Espinosa confirmed that Leto transitioned from crutches to a wheelchair to speed up the process
Director Daniel Espinosa confirmed that Jared Leto used a wheelchair to travel to and from the bathroom while filming Morbius, in an attempt to stay in character.
The actor stars as the lead in the new action movie – based on the Marvel character Morbius – about a doctor sick with a rare blood disorder, who turns to a risky solution in order to save others from the same fate.
In a recent interview with Uproxx, when asked to verify a rumour that Leto was so committed to his character Morbius that he rode in a wheelchair to use the bathroom, Espinosa confirmed it was true.
“Yeah,” he said. “Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life.”
“Hey, man, it’s people’s processes,” he added, saying that as a director “you support whatever makes it as good as you can be”.
In prior interviews, Leto has been tight-lipped about his methods for developing a limp for his titular character.
However, he shared with Variety that he “worked with people who had this specific physical challenge and modelled it after that”.
Read The Independent’s full review of the film here.
Morbius is out in cinemas now.
