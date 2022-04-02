Morbius is the latest Spider-Man spin-off to be released in cinemas following the Venom sequel.

Leto plays the Marvel anti-hero in the new Sony film, which also stars Matt Smith. It’s getting panned by critics.

As has become the norm with superhero films, there is a post-credits sting – however, in an interview published before the film came out, director Daniel Espinosa revealed exactly what happened in the scene.

Those who have now gone to the cinema to see it are calling Espinosa out for ruining the film’s surprises before giving some fans a chance to watch it.

Others are expressing confusion over the possibility of a certain character return, and how it factors into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The post-credits scene sees the return of Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture, who was played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He is transported to this world via the multiverse thanks to the spell conducted by Doctor Strange at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, this was confirmed by Espinosa on 25 March in an interview with Cinema Blend, spoiling the scene for many.

In a new interview with Variety, Espinosa said of Toomes’s return: “The events of No Way Home had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.”

Toomes manifests in a prison cell, and looks confused as to what has just happened. Confusingly, he’s wearing a similar lab coat to the one seen in Homecoming, which prompted fans to wonder how that can be. In response to this, Espinosa said: “If you look closely, you will see it is not quite the same suit as Homecoming. He is a resourceful guy.”

Another scene sees Toomes recruiting Morbius, leading many to believe a Sinister Six team-up is in the works. The next Spider-Man villain to have their standalone Sony film will be Kraven, who is being played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Fans are only now finding Espinosa’s spoiler-filled interview – and are expressing shock after discovering it was shared an entire week before the film came out.

Morbius is in cinemas now. Find our review here.