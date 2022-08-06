Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off."

"I'll be right here."

‘Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!’

"After all, tomorrow is another day."

You may not have seen the films these closing lines are in, but chances you you've heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.

Below is a list of all the films that have the greatest closing lines in cinema history.

Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list.

47 best movie closing lines Show all 49 1 /49 47 best movie closing lines 47 best movie closing lines Alien (1979) "This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off." 20th Century Fox 47 best movie closing lines Amadeus (1984) "Mediocrities everywhere, I absolve you! I absolve you! I absolve you! I absolve you! I absolve you all!" Orion Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Apocalypse Now (1979) "The horror, the horror." United Artists 47 best movie closing lines Back to the Future (1985) "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!" Universal Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Barton Fink (1991) "You're beautiful. Are you in pictures?" Universal Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Before Sunset (2004) "Baby, you are gonna miss that plane." Warner Independent Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Blade Runner (1982) "It's too bad she won't live – but then again, who does?" Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines Casablanca (1942) "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." Warner Bros Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Clue (1985) "They all did it. But, if you wanna know who killed Mr Boddy, I did. In the hall. With the revolver. Okay, Chief, take 'em away. I'm gonna go home and sleep with my wife." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Crimes of Passion (1984) "I was scared s***less to come back here. I told Joanna, and she took me in her arms and she said, 'It's okay to be scared.' I felt stronger and freer and more like a man than I've ever felt before in my life. Then we f***ed our brains out." Orion Pictures Corporation 47 best movie closing lines The Dark Knight (2008) "We will hunt him down because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A dark knight." Warner Bros Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Days of Heaven (1978) "This girl, she didn't know where she was goin' or what she was gonna do. She didn't have no money on her. Maybe she'd meet up with a character. I was hopin' things would work out for her. She was a good friend of mine." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Les Diaboliques (1955) "I saw her. I know I did." Gala Film Dists 47 best movie closing lines E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) "I'll be right here." Universal Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) "I said it before and I'll say it again: life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Fight Club (1999) "You met me at a very strange time in my life." 20th Century Fox 47 best movie closing lines Full Metal Jacket (1987) "I'm in a world of s***, yes. But I am alive – and I am not afraid." Columbia-Cannon-Warner 47 best movie closing lines Gone with the Wind (1939) "I'll go home and I'll think of some way to get him back. After all, tomorrow is another day." Loew's Inc 47 best movie closing lines Gremlins (1984) "So, if your air conditioner goes on the fritz or your washing machine blows up or your video recorder conks out, before you call the repairman, turn on all the lights, check all the closets and cupboards, look under all the beds, 'cause you never can tell – there just might be a gremlin in your house." Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines Groundhog Day (1993) "It's so beautiful – let's live here! We'll rent to start." Columbia Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Inglorious Basterds "You know something, Utivich? I think this just might be my masterpiece." 47 best movie closing lines It's a Wonderful Life "Look, daddy. Teacher says, 'Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.'" "That's right. Attaboy, Clarence." 47 best movie closing lines Jaws "I used to hate the water." "I can't imagine why." 47 best movie closing lines King Kong "Oh, no. It wasn't the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast." 47 best movie closing lines The Lady of Shanghai "The only way to stay out of trouble is to grow old, so I guess I'll concentrate on that. Maybe I'll live so long that I'll forget her. Maybe I'll die trying." 47 best movie closing lines The Lost Boys (1987) "One thing about livin' in Santa Carla I never could stomach – all the damn vampires." Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines Memento (2000) "Now, where was I?" Newmarket Films 47 best movie closing lines Network (1976) "This was the story of Howard Beale, the first known instance of a man who was killed because he had lousy ratings." United Artists 47 best movie closing lines Planet of the Apes (1968) "You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!" 20th Century Fox 47 best movie closing lines The Prestige (2006) "Now, you're looking for the secret. But you won't find it because, of course, you're not really looking. You don't really want to work it out. You want to be fooled." Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines Psycho (1960) "I'm not even gonna swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They'll see. They'll see and they'll know and they'll say, 'Why, she wouldn't even harm a fly'." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Raising Arizona (1987) It seemed reaI. It seemed Iike us. And it seemed Iike, well, our home. If not Arizona, then a land not too far away, where all parents are strong and wise and capable, and all children are happy and beloved. I don't know. Maybe it was Utah." 20th Century Fox 47 best movie closing lines The Ring (2002) "What about the person we show it to? What happens to them?" DreamWorks Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Road House (1989) "A polar bear fell on me." MGM/UA Communications Co 47 best movie closing lines Road to Perdition (2002) "When people ask me if Michael Sullivan was a good man, or if there was just no good in him at all, I always give the same answer. I just tell them he was my father." 20th Century Fox 47 best movie closing lines Saw (2004) "Most people are so ungrateful to be alive, but not you, not any more. Game over." Lionsgate Films 47 best movie closing lines Seven (1995) "Ernest Hemingway once wrote, 'The world is a fine place and worth fighting for.' I agree with the second part." New Line Cinema 47 best movie closing lines The Silence of the Lambs (1991) "I do wish we could chat longer, but I'm having an old friend for dinner." Orion Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Some Like It Hot (1959) “I'm a man!” "Well, nobody's perfect." United Artists 47 best movie closing lines The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) "Just keeping the British end up." United Artists 47 best movie closing lines Stand by Me (1986) “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?” Columbia Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Sunset Boulevard (1950) "Alright Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my closeup." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) "The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it for the first time with a sense of hope, because if a machine – a Terminator – can learn the value of human life, maybe we can too." TriStar Pictures 47 best movie closing lines Toy Story 3 (2010) "So long, partner." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 47 best movie closing lines True Romance (1993) "Sometimes Clarence asks me what I would have done if he had died, if that bullet had been two inches more to the left. To this, I always smile, as if I'm not gonna satisfy him with a response. But I always do. I tell him of how I would want to die, but that the anguish and the want of death would fade like the stars at dawn, and that things would be much as they are now. Perhaps. Except maybe I wouldn't have named our son Elvis." Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines The Untouchables (1987) "They say they're gonna repeal Prohibition. What will you do then?" "I think I'll have a drink." Paramount Pictures 47 best movie closing lines The Usual Suspects (1995) "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist. And like that... he is gone." Gramercy Pictures 47 best movie closing lines White Heat (1939) “He finally got to the top of the world – and it blew right up in his face.” Warner Bros 47 best movie closing lines The Wizard of Oz "Auntie Em, there's no place like home." Loew's, Incorporated

