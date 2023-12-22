Jump to content

The 49 best closing lines in movies, from Alien to Apocalypse Now

‘This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off’

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 22 December 2023 14:06
The Dark Knight - Trailer

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off."

"I'll be right here."

‘Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!’

"After all, tomorrow is another day."

You may not have seen the films these closing lines are in, but chances you you've heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.

Below is a list of all the films that have the greatest closing lines in cinema history.

Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list.

47 best movie closing lines

Show all 49

