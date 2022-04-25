It seems like every few weeks now there are new Wordle-inspired games to play.

The game has become part of people’s daily routine since launching earlier this year.

Created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games, the game sees users having to guess a brand new five-letter word every day.

In the past few months, new variations of the game have become available, including Quordle, which is basically four games of Wordle in one, albeit with more guesses to be had, Octordle – the same again, but with eight grids – and Heardle, which tests users’ music knowledge by playing seconds of an intro to a new song every day.

Over the past few weeks, people have begun sharing results from a new version of the game titled Moviedle, which can be found at moviedle.app. It was launched on 22 March.

The game starts with several scenes from a film compressed into just one second; with every new clue, these become longer each time, hence slowing the clip down and making it easier to identify the film. You only have six guesses.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to make a guess each time – you can simply skip until you think you know the answer. Also, you’re unable to rewatch the clip back – so make sure you’re paying attention.

Moviedle compresses the entirety of a film into a split second (Moviedle)

The game is not not be confused with Framed, which shows stills from films. The stills get less obscure the more clues you request.