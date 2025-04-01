Jump to content
Every movie and TV series leaving Netflix in April 2025, including scariest horror of last 10 years

Full list of every single title being taken down in next 30 days

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 01 April 2025 07:21 BST
Hereditary - trailer

Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.

While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.

This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.

Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2025, which includes Hereditary.

The Independent called the movie, directed by Midsommar’s Ari Aster, “the singularly most terrifying horror film in years” upon its release in 2018, which arrived months after a buzzy premiere at Sundance.

Hereditary stars Toni Collette as a grief-stricken lady named Annie, whose family experience strange occurrences as the horrifying truth about her ancestry comes to light.

Your last chance to watch the film on Netflix is 15 April.

Movies

1 April

An Affair to Remember – US

The Age of Adaline – US

America’s Sweethearts – UK

The Angry Birds Movie 2 – UK

The Animal – UK

Baby Driver – US

Boyz n the Hood – US

Bruce Almighty – US

Captain Nova (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Death Can Wait – UK/US

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US

Elysium – US

The Equalizer 2 – UK

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – UK

Faster – US

50 First Dates – UK

Goosebumps – UK

Halloween (2018) – UK

Happy Feet – US

Happy Feet Two – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US

Interstellar – US

It – US

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – UK

The Karate Kid (1984)– US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Karate Kid Part III – US

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV – UK

The Last of the Mohicans – UK

Legion – US

Little Man – US

Love, Actually – US

The Menu – US

Miss Congeniality – US

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – UK

Molly’s Game – US

The Mummy (2017) – UK

The Nice Guys – US

Punch-Drunk Love – UK

Richie Rich – US

Robin Hood (2018)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK

Rush Hour – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Rust and Bone – US

The Scorpion King (2002)– US

Sethum Aayiram Pon – US

Sex Tape – US

Skyscraper – UK

Space Jam – US

The Sting – US

Surf’s Up: Wave Mania – UK

This is the End – UK

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Original)– US

Twins – US

When In Rome – US

2 April

Lake Kivu’s Hidden Treasure – UK

4 April

Blackfish – US

I Love You, Man – UK

Serena – US

5 April

Coded Bias – UK/US

Fix Us – UK/US

6 April

Andala Rakshasi – US

Kamalatho Naa Prayanam – US

Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original) – UK/US

She Said – UK

Violent Night – UK

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK

‘She Said’ is leaving Netflix
8 April

The Addams Family (1991) – UK

Addams Family Values – UK

Born Beautiful – UK/US

Megan Leavey – US

9 April

Smile – UK

10 April

Drive – UK

LA Originals (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Rough Cut – UK

11 April

Pixels – US

Scream (2022)– US

12 April

Clifford the Big Red Dog – US

Fate of Alakada – UK/US

Pickpockets (Netflix Original) – UK/US

A Quiet Place Part II – US

The Tuxedo – UK

14 April

Misconception – US

15 April

Hereditary – US

Shot Caller – UK

Time Trap – UK

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Wolf’s Call – UK

‘Hereditary’ is leaving Netflix
16 April

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins – US

19 April

The Fisherman’s Diary – US

Kuthiraivaal – US

20 April

The Estate – US

Ready – US

Satya 2 – US

Varane Avashyamund – US

21 April

No Hard Feelings – US

22 April

Ahead of the Curve – US

25 April

Minions – US

26 April

Knights of the Zodiac – US

Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over – US

30 April

Patriots Day – US

‘No Hard Feelings’ is leaving Netflix
Television

1 April

Cleaning Up – UK

Hitler: The Rise of Evil – UK

How the Nazis Lost the War – UK

Humans – UK

Nickelodeon’s House of Anubis – US

Stunt Science – UK

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files – UK/US

3 April

Surviving R Kelly – US

Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning – US

Surviving R Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter – US

12 April

The Missing – UK

15 April

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World – US

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – UK

16 April

The Legend of Korra – US

Seraph of the End – UK

17 April

Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Netflix Original)– US

24 April

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian – US

Kids

1 April

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – UK

3 April

Magic Mixies – UK/US

Powerpuff Girls – US

The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! – US

Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas – US

5 April

Motu Patlu: Deep Sea Adventure – US

Motu Patlu in Dragon’s World – US

Motu Patlu in the Game of Zones – US

Motu Patlu in Wonderland – US

Motu Patlu: Mission Moon – US

15 April

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – UK

19 April

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar – US

Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure – US

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion – US

Motu Patlu in Octupus World – US

Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids – US

Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon – US

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh – US

24 April

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated – US

