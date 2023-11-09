Every movie and TV show resuming production as actor’s strike ends

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge number of movies and TV shows will resume production now the actors’ strike has ended.

After 118 days of strike action, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios after protesting for new contract guidelines related to royalties and the use of AI.

SAG-AFTRA told The Independent in a statement: “The strike officially ends at 12.01am on Thursday, 9 November. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, 10 November, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting.”

The deal is being praised as a landmark win for actors, with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher thanking actors “for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal”.

Films that were midway through production will now resume, with Beetlejuice, Deadpool, Gladiator and Venom sequels reportedly first on the agenda.

TV shows that had started filming at the time the strike was called included Andor, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Yellowjackets.

The conclusion of the strike also means an end to further delays of The Last of Us season two as well as the final seasons of Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Find a full list of movies and TV shows that will resume production below.

Movies

A24

Problemista

Disney / Marvel / Pixar

Avatar 3

Avengers: “The Kang Dynasty

Blade

Captain America: Brave New World

Deadpool 3

Elio

Fantastic Four

Lilo & Stitch

Snow White

Thunderbolts

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’ (Marvel)

Lionsgate

Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel

White Bird

Paramount

Gladiator 2

Mission: Impossible

A Quiet Place: Day One

Sony

Kraven the Hunter

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Untitled Karate Kid film

Venom 3

New ‘Mission: Impossible’ film can resume production (© 2023 Paramount Pictures.)

Universal

Wicked

Warner Bros

Beetlejuice 2

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Mortal Kombat

TV

ABC

Abbott Elementary season three

Grey’s Anatomy season 20

Apple TV+

Loot

Metropolis

Severance season two

Adam Scott in ‘Severance' (Apple TV Plus)

CBS

FBI: Most Wanted season five

Young Sheldon season seven

Disney+

Andor season two

Daredevil: Born Again

Ironheart

X-Men ’97

Fox

American Dad season 21

Family Guy season 22

HBO

Euphoria season three

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The Last of Us season two

The White Lotus season three

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

Max

Duster

Hacks season three

Penguin

The Sex Lives of College Girls season three

MGM/Amazon

The Handmaid’s Tale season six

NBC

Law & Order season 23

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Hulu)

Netflix

Big Mouth season eight

Cobra Kai season six

Emily in Paris season four

Stranger Things season five

Wednesday season two

Paramount

Yellowstone season six

Sadie Sink as Max in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Paramount+

1923 season two

Tulsa King season two

Peacock

Poker Face season two

Showtime

The Chi season seven

Yellowjackets season three

Prime Video

Citadel season two

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three