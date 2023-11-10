All the movies and TV shows resuming production as actor’s strike ends
Hollywood is about to become a very busy place
A huge number of movies and TV shows will resume production now the actors’ strike has ended.
After 118 days of strike action, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios after protesting for new contract guidelines related to royalties and the use of AI.
SAG-AFTRA told The Independent in a statement: “The strike officially ends at 12.01am on Thursday, 9 November. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, 10 November, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting.”
The deal is being praised as a landmark win for actors, with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher thanking actors “for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal”.
Films that were midway through production will now resume, with Beetlejuice, Deadpool, Gladiator and Venom sequels reportedly first on the agenda.
TV shows that had started filming at the time the strike was called included Andor, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Yellowjackets.
The conclusion of the strike also means an end to further delays of The Last of Us season two as well as the final seasons of Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale.
Find a full list of movies and TV shows that will resume production below.
Movies
A24
Problemista
Disney / Marvel / Pixar
Avatar 3
Avengers: “The Kang Dynasty
Blade
Captain America: Brave New World
Deadpool 3
Elio
Fantastic Four
Lilo & Stitch
Snow White
Thunderbolts
Lionsgate
Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel
White Bird
Paramount
Gladiator 2
Mission: Impossible
A Quiet Place: Day One
Sony
Kraven the Hunter
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Untitled Karate Kid film
Venom 3
Universal
Wicked
Warner Bros
Beetlejuice 2
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Mortal Kombat
TV
ABC
Abbott Elementary season three
Grey’s Anatomy season 20
Apple TV+
Loot
Metropolis
Severance season two
CBS
FBI: Most Wanted season five
Young Sheldon season seven
Disney+
Andor season two
Daredevil: Born Again
Ironheart
X-Men ’97
Fox
American Dad season 21
Family Guy season 22
HBO
Euphoria season three
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
The Last of Us season two
The White Lotus season three
Max
Duster
Hacks season three
Penguin
The Sex Lives of College Girls season three
MGM/Amazon
The Handmaid’s Tale season six
NBC
Law & Order season 23
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25
Netflix
Big Mouth season eight
Cobra Kai season six
Emily in Paris season four
Stranger Things season five
Wednesday season two
Paramount
Yellowstone season six
Paramount+
1923 season two
Tulsa King season two
Peacock
Poker Face season two
Showtime
The Chi season seven
Yellowjackets season three
Prime Video
Citadel season two
The Summer I Turned Pretty season three
