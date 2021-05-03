Mrs Doubtfire actor gives perfect response to headline asking what ‘happened’ to her

Author and former child actor Lisa Jakub, who portrayed Lydia in the Robin Williams comedy Mrs Doubtfire, had a great response to a headline questioning what “happened” to her since the film’s 1993 release.

Taking to Twitter, Jakub shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read, “Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Plays Lydia in Mrs Doubtfire?”

“Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you’re gonna need to be more specific,” Jakub wrote in response.

Jakub, who is also a mental wellness advocate, then shared another tweet, thanking fans for their interest and mentioning that she had written two books.

“The next question I usually get is why I quit acting after an 18 yr career,” she said. “Luckily, I wrote a whole book about it. Then I wrote another book about anxiety and depression.”

Jakub’s memoir, You Look Like That Girl: A Child Actor Stops Pretending and Finally Grows Up, came out in 2015. Her follow-up, Not Just Me: Anxiety, depression, and learning to embrace your weird, was published two years later.

The former child actor, who also memorably appeared in Independence Day, also wrote about what she’s been up to since Mrs Doubtfire last November.

“Acted for 8 more years, retired from acting, left LA, married the best guy, went to college, published [two] books, became a mental wellness speaker/advocate, started a yoga program for Vets [and] now I’m gonna make a burrito,” she wrote.