Mrs Doubtfire child actor Lisa Jakub mocks article asking ‘whatever happened’ to her

Mrs Doubtfire star Lisa Jakub has mocked an article asking “whatever happened” to her.

Jakub shot to fame at 14 in the classic 1993 family film. She starred as Lydia Hillard, the older daughter of characters played by Robin Williams and Sally Field.

The film revolves around a father (Williams) who disguises himself as an elderly English nanny after his wife (Field) ends their marriage.

On her official Twitter account, Jakub, now 42, posted a screenshot of an article headlined: “Whatever happened to the actor who played Lydia in Mrs Doubtfire?”

Alongside the image, Jakub wrote: “Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you’re gonna need to be more specific.”

After her tweet went viral, Jakub thanked the film’s many fans for celebrating her work, and shared links to the books she has written since retiring from acting.

“Wow, thanks for all the liking and sharing!” Jakub wrote. “The next question I usually get is why I quit acting after an 18 yr career. Luckily, I wrote a whole book about it. Then I wrote another book about anxiety and depression.”

After starring in films including Independence Day and A Walk on the Moon, Jakub decided to stop acting in 2001 when she was 22. She has since written two books and retrained as a yoga teacher. Jakub has said that yoga helped her overcome depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Lisa Jakub, Robin Williams, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence in 1993’s Mrs Doubtfire (Snap/Shutterstock)

Jakub’s on-screen siblings in Mrs Doubtfire, Chris and Natalie, were played by fellow child actors Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson. Wilson retired from consistent acting in 2000 but today occasionally lends her voice to animated TV shows. She is also a celebrated writer and essayist. Lawrence continues to act, most recently appearing in the action thriller Money Plane alongside Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards.

In March, Mrs Doubtfire director Chris Columbus revealed that a more adult cut of the film exists, and may one day be released to the public.