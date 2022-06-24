A person has been injured after two speedboats crashed on the set of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The accident took place on the coast of Thymari beach, south of Athens on Friday (24 June). Reports claim that the speedboats were carrying a total of 16 people, including actors and set technicians.

As a result of the collision, one of the speedboats capsized.

One person is said to have incurred “light injuries” and was transferred to hospital as a precaution, according to the coast guard.

“They are all safe,” a coast guard official confirmed. The injured individual has not yet been identified.

The film franchise began in 2002, starring Nia Vardalos as Toula, a Greek-American woman who battles to get her family on her side after she falls in love with a non-Greek man named Ian (John Corbett).

Upon its release, the film was commercially successful and grossed around $368m (£300m) worldwide.

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (Alamy Stock Photo)

It also earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for her screenplay and was followed by a sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in 2016.

Vardalos announced earlier this week that filming had started for the third edition of the film in Athens.

“We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you all for the lovely messages of just waiting,” said Vardalos in a video posted to Instagram.

In her caption, she added: “Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!”