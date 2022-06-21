Naomie Harris has described immigration as a “positive thing” as she reflected on her past comments on the government’s “disgusting” treatment of the Windrush generation

On Windrush Day last year (22 June), the actor shared her anger at the racist treatment of migrants in the UK throughout history, in particular those among the Windrush generation who had been forced to reapply for citizenship.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (21 June) ahead of this year’s Windrush Day, Harris said that she’d shared the post as a “celebration” of immigration.

“I just felt as though people see immigration in always such a negative light and that’s how it’s constantly presented,” she said.

“But actually, immigration is a positive thing because there’s so much people from other countries could bring to this country and really enrich our culture.”

The No Time to Die star continued: “Particularly the Windrush generation, they came over to this country to serve this country and help build this country. It wouldn’t be the country it is today without the Windrush generation.”

The Windrush generation were a group of nearly 500 immigrants who were brought over from the Caribbean to help repair the British economy after the Second World War. Wednesday 22 June marks 74 years since the ship, the Empire Windrush, arrived in the UK.

In 2017, the Windrush scandal became big news after it was reported that ​​hundreds of Commonwealth citizens, including members of the Windrush generation, had been wrongly marked as illegal immigrants and were detained, deported and denied legal rights.

Writing on social media last year, Harris said: “My grandad was one of the thousands of men and women that responded to the call by the British government to come to the UK to fill post-war labour shortages. He arrived full of hopes and dreams that were largely left unfulfilled as he battled the daily injustices of racism in this country.

“It is disgusting but important to highlight that after all their contributions and being invited to come to this country, many people like my grandad, if he were still alive, and their descendants, are now being told they are here illegally.”