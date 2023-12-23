8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove’s cause of death disclosed

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The star, who was best known for battle-rapping against Eminem in the 2002 film, died in his sleep on 26 September aged 46.

Breedlove’s mother Patricia A Breedlove confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my beloved son Nashawn Breedlove’s passing.”

Noting that many knew him by his aliases, Lotto and Ox, “a name that echoed his resilience and determination”, she added: “Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent.”

According to the New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, which has been obtained by numerous outlets, Breedlove died of acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol. His death is listed in the certificate as accidental.

In 8 Mile, the film loosely based on Eminem’s own life, Breedlove’s character Lotto takes on the rapper’s character, named Jimmy, in a rap battle.

Lotto is a member of the rap group The Free World, who are Jimmy’s rivals in the film. 8 Mile was released to critical acclaim, earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. The film follows Jimmy (Eminem) or B-Rabbit as he takes on Detroit’s majority Black rap scene.

Under his stage name Ox, Breedlove also appeared on the soundtrack of the 2001 comedy film The Wash, starring Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, performing on the song “Don’t Talk S***.”