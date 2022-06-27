Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth has to hide from other parents when picking his kids up from school
‘I’m small and can kind of camouflage with the moms,’ actor said. ‘And then he comes in, he’s like a Greek god walking through’
Natalie Portman revealed that her Thor franchise costar Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking up his kids from school to avoid attracting too much attention.
The actor, who next appears in Thor: Love and Thunder (out 7 July), was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Saturday (25 June) and spoke about filming the fourth movie in the series in Hemsworth’s native Australia.
Portman’s two children, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, accompanied her on the film shoot and were able to attend a local school along with Hemsworth’s children. Hemsworth has three children with wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India Rose, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, both 8.
"One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him," Portman told guest host Sean Hayes. "Because I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god walking through."
She continued: "He's really famous everywhere but especially in Australia, he's so, so well-known.
"So to see him kind of by the tree, hiding… it felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup."
Thor: Love and Thunder is out 7 July.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies