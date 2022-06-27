Natalie Portman revealed that her Thor franchise costar Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking up his kids from school to avoid attracting too much attention.

The actor, who next appears in Thor: Love and Thunder (out 7 July), was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Saturday (25 June) and spoke about filming the fourth movie in the series in Hemsworth’s native Australia.

Portman’s two children, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, accompanied her on the film shoot and were able to attend a local school along with Hemsworth’s children. Hemsworth has three children with wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India Rose, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, both 8.

"One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him," Portman told guest host Sean Hayes. "Because I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god walking through."

She continued: "He's really famous everywhere but especially in Australia, he's so, so well-known.

"So to see him kind of by the tree, hiding… it felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup."

Thor: Love and Thunder is out 7 July.