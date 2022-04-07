Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her Yentl co-star Nehemiah Persoff, who died at the age of 102 on Tuesday (5 April) in San Luis Obispo, California.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Dahlia Reano.

During his life, Persoff appeared in more than 200 TV series, films, and plays in a career spanning over 50 years.

Some of his most famous titles were Star Trek: The Next Generation, Gunsmoke, Battlestar Galactica, and The Twilight Zone.

Earliler in his career, he also appeared in films such as Al Capone and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man.

In 1983’s Yentl, Persoff played Streisand’s on-screen father, Rebbe Mendel.

She wrote on Twitter: “Nicky lived a long loving life. I’ll miss you Papa!!”

Persoff retired from acting in 1999 and pursued painting, specialising in watercolours.

Many fans have paid tribute to Persoff on social media.

“RIP Nehemiah Persoff. His small role as Little Bonaparte in Some Like It Hot (1959) remains one of the funniest parts of any comedy film,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Just found out that Nehemiah Persoff died at the outstanding age of 102.

“He may be remembered for movies like Some Like It Hot and The Last Temptation of Christ, but I’ll remember him as Papa Mousekewitz in the American Tail films! There are no cats in Heaven!”

Author John EL Tenney wrote: “RIP Nehemiah Persoff. 102 is a good f***ing run.”