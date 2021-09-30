A TV show about a disguised crown prince from Korea and a series that follows renowned restaurateur Paik Jong-won sitting down with top celebrities are among the Asian shows that will hit Netflix and Amazon Prime in October.

Both streaming services have been investing in new content for key markets that include South Korea, India and Japan, because of the rising demand for streaming K-dramas, Bollywood, anime and manga adaptations.

In September, K-drama Squid Game made history by climbing up the ladder to become one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix.

Starting off in South Korea is the Netflix-original romance drama series The King’s Affection, which tells the story of Yi Hwi, who was forced to disguise herself as her crown prince brother after he passed away. In disguise, she meets her teacher Jung Ji-un, which leads to their fate becoming intertwined. The series will stream on 11 October.

Anime film The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, will be available on Netflix on 1 October. The film follows the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins and the Sin of Wrath Meliodas and his friends, who jump back into action when a new era of peace is threatened by a powerful, magical alliance that could spell the end for everyone.

Anime fans can also watch out for the 23rd instalment of the Pokémon movie Secrets of the Jungle, which will be available to stream exclusively outside of Japan on Netflix from 8 October.

From India, season four of the comedy series Little Things will be available to stream on Netflix from 15 October. The series sees cohabiting couples in their 20s navigating the ups and downs of work, modern-day relationships and finding themselves in contemporary Mumbai.

Little Things Season 4 trailer

On Amazon Prime, season three of the Indian sports-drama show Inside Edge will be coming out in October. The storyline revolves around the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket crew whose owners run a league-wide match-fixing organisation.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in October 2021:

Netflix

South Korea

Paik’s Spirit (1 October)

The King’s Affection Season 1 (11 October)

Reflection of You Season 1 (13 October)

My Name Season 1 (15 October)

Hometown Cha Cha Cha (17 October)

Japan

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (1 October)

Scissor Seven Season 3 (3 October)

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 (7 October)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (8 October)

Blue Period Season 1 (9 October)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (13 October)

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 1 (21 October)

India

Little Things Season 4 (15 October)

Amazon Prime

India

Inside Edge Season 3 (TBD October)

Disney+ Hotstar

India

Shiddat (1 October)

Lift (1 October)

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (TBD October)

Six Suspects (TBD October)