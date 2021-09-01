A TV show about the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and a series about a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won (£30m) prize are among the Asian shows that will hit Netflix and Amazon Prime in September.

Both streaming services have been investing in new content for key markets that include South Korea, India, Thailand, and Japan because of a rising demand for streaming K-dramas, Bollywood, anime, and manga adaptations.

Starting off in South Korea is the drama series Squid Game, which finds 456 desperate contestants competing against each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game. It is scheduled to be released by Netflix this month in over 190 countries.

Next is the Thai series Bangkok Breaking, which follows the story of Wanchai, who joins the road rescue service and unravels a city-wide conspiracy with the help of a journalist in Bangkok. It will be available on Netflix on 23 September.

The final season of the Anime series Kuroko’s Basketball will be available on 1 September, which will see Kuroko and his Seirin High School Basketball club compete in the finals of the Winter Cup.

Anime fans can also watch out for Pokemon: Master Journeys: The Series, which has evolved into Master Journeys, which will see Ash and Goh face some of their biggest trials yet as they each strive to become the very best Pokemon trainers in their fields.

Over on Amazon Prime, one series to look out for is Mumbai Diaries, which documents the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, on 26 November 2008. The series will focus on the staff of a hospital who were acting as first responders during the attacks.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in September 2021:

Netflix

South Korea

Lost (4 September)

High Class (6 September)

On the Woman (17 September)

Squid Game (17 September)

The Veil (17 September)

Yumi’s Cells (17 September)

Dali and the Cocky Prince (22 September)

Hometown (22 September)

Japan

Kuroko’s Basketball (1 September)

Pokemon: Master Journeys: The Series (10 September)

Baki Hanma (TBA September)

Thailand

Bangkok Breaking (23 September)

Amazon Prime

India

Mumbai Diaries (9 September)

Tuck Jagadish (10 September)

Disney+ Hotstar

India

Maestro (9 September)

Bhoot Police (17 September)