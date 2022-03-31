Every month, Netflix removes a variety of movies without alerting their users.

Films and television shows tucked away within the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day.

You’d be forgiven for not realising this due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select the title.

Among the titles leaving this month are Joe Wright’s Atonement, Brian De Palma film Carlito’s Way, starring Al Pacino, and Steven Spielberg classic Schindler’s List.

You’ll have to act fast, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them (and find the full list of everything arriving on the service this month here).

NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list!

Movies

1 April

Addams Family Values

Alleycats

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up

Annie (1982)

Arrival

Atonement

Baaria

Battle: Los Angeles

Bee Movie

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Beneath

Keira Knightley in ‘Atonement', which is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

The Borrowers

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy

The Bronze

Carlito’s Way

Clueless

Curve

Daddy’s Little Girls

Death Becomes Her

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Effie Gray

Elaan

Elsewhere

Empire State

Fighting

The Final Girls

Five Nights in Maine

Flight

The Flintstones

Flushed Away

The Green Mile

‘The Green Mile’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hitcher (2007)

Hope Springs

Hot Fuzz

Inside I’m Dancing

The Invention of Lying

Jagat

Jane Eyre (2011)

Katt Williams: American Hustle

Keith Lemon: The Film

Kicko & Super Speedo

Kidulthood

Kiss & Cry

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure

Liar Liar

Life 2.0

Loaded

'Kung Fu Panda 2’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures )

Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos

Metro

Mighty Raju Rio Calling

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

No Strings Attached

Outcast

People Places Things

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us

The Quick and the Dead

RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

Red Heat

Rise of the Guardians

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot

Salaakhen

Scary Movie 3

Schindler’s List

‘Schindler’s List’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Shaun of the Dead

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Musical

Sixty Six

Sleepers

Step Brothers

Storks

The Strangers

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Sweetest Thing

The Terminal

This Is the End

Thunderbirds

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Twister

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Unbroken

White House Down

Wild Bill

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

Yanik Koza

2 April

We Love Moses

3 April

Tango

5 April

Dark Light

7 April

The Rest Of Us

8 April

The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers' ‘The Lighthouse’, starring Robert Pattinson, is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

9 April

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

House of the Witch

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

11 April

Shazam!

12 April

Macho

Pineapple Express

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

13 April

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

14 April

Rust Creek

We Are Family

Jonathan Majors and Jimmie Fails in ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ (Netflix)

15 April

Asoka

Babylon (1980)

Before the Summer

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and TTine 2

Bittersweet

Bollywood Calling

Boushkash

Congratulations

The Dealer

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Fasel W Na’oud

Four Minutes

From A to B

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The International Player

Jhankaar Beats

Lembi 8 Giga

Mumbai Matinee

One 2 Ka 4

The Promise

DC film ‘Shazam!’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Rainbow Jelly

Shabd

She Made Me a Criminal

Shortcut Safari

The Wedding Day

16 April

Crawl

Last Christmas

Luce

Time Trap

17 April

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

18 April

Light in the Dark

Official Secrets

19 April

A Plastic Ocean

KO One

My Dear Boy

‘Time Trap’ is leaving Netflix this month (Netflix)

20 April

The Death of Stalin

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

21 April

The First Wives Club

22 April

Jackie

The Set Up

25 April

Head Full of Honey

26 April

Clean with Passion for Now

27 April

5Gang

The Lift Boy

Mar de Plastico

Pablo Larraín film ‘Jackie’, starring Natalie Portman, is leaving Netflix

28 April

Jumping Girl

President

What in the World Happened?

TV

1 April

Clarence

Fangbone

One-Punch Man

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokemon: Indigo League

Steven Universe

2 April

Aliens

Carlo & Malik

5 April

The Investigator: A British Crime Story

18 April

The Chalet