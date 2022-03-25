Netflix viewers have reacted in awe to Stephen Graham’s performance in the one-take drama Boiling Point.

The film, which was released in cinemas earlier this year and arrived on the streaming service this week, sees Graham play a restaurant’s head chef whose life starts quickly spiralling out of control during one particularly busy night.

Directed by Philip Barantini, the film is shot in one single, continuous take.

With Boiling Point now available to a wide audience thanks to its arrival on Netflix, viewers have been discovering the film anew, and sharing their verdicts on social media.

“Saw #BoilingPoint last night – absolutely terrific,” wrote one viewer. “@StephenGraham73 blows us away every time, and the rest of the cast were brilliant too.

“Filmed in a single shot, it was like watching an immersive play and the characters and story were gripping. Highly recommended!”

“Wow what a film loved it!!!” wrote another. “Stephen Graham what an actor!!”

‘Boiling Point’ stars Stephen Graham as a chef struggling to control his team on the busiest day of the year (Ascendant Films Ltd.)

“If you’ve ever worked hospitality Boiling Point on Netflix gets it spot on,” someone else commented.

“Its ridiculous how good Stephen Graham is in Boiling Point,” another fan wrote.

Boiling Point is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.