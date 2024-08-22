Support truly

A new Netflix film has earned an enviable score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – but has thus far failed to crack the streaming service’s Top 10 charts.

Daughters, a documentary following four prisoners who bond with their daughters while in jail, was released on Netflix on 14 August.

Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator website, has compiled more than 50 reviews of the film, all of which are positive – landing it a rare “Fresh” score of 100 per cent.

On social media, viewers have praised the film, with one person writing: “Don’t watch the Daughters Netflix documentary unless you like crying.”

“Trigger warning! #daughters on #netflix will have you in tears!” cautioned another. “It’s a documentary that follows inmates in their families as they prepare for a father-daughter dance in a DC jail.”

Someone else commented: “Daughters on Netflix broke my damn heart. This should be required viewing upon entry for men with daughters. Ain’t no way you can’t understand the pain you’re causing your children after watching this. I hope Aubrey learns to hope and love again. God bless these families.”

Back in January, the film was acquired by Netflix following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

One of the subjects of award-winning documentary ‘Daughters’ ( Netflix )

Actor Kerry Washington, who worked as an executive producer on the film, shared a post celebrating the news on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to ME! I received the best birthday present in the world yesterday…. Daughters going to be coming to Netflix!!!!” she wrote. “I am so beyond thrilled for all of the amazing people who worked to bring this beautiful project to life and for all of YOU who will now get to see it!!!!!”

Despite the acclaim lavished on Daughters, however, the film is yet to crack the Netflix charts.

Currently, the most watched film in the streaming service’s UK catalogue is The Union, an original action-thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry that has a paltry score of 36 per cent in comparison.

The film follows a New Jersey construction worker whose life is upended when he encounters his high school sweetheart after 20 years apart.

Also on the Top 10 charts are the 2014 Cameron Diaz romcom The Other Woman, true crime documentary The Murder of Air McNair, and inlaw comedy Why Him?.

Daughters can be streamed now on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.