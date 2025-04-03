Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Fincher is reportedly set to reunite with his longtime collaborator Brad Pitt for a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning epic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

62-year-old Fincher — who’s directed Pitt on a handful of films, including Fight Club, Se7en, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — will once again direct the actor in the untitled new project for Netflix.

The movie will see Pitt reprise his Once Upon a Time role as Hollywood stuntman and potential spouse-killer Cliff Booth, with Tarantino on board to write the script, according to Variety.

It’s not yet known if Pitt will be joined by his Once Upon a Time co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The Independent has contacted Fincher’s representative and Netflix for comment.

News of the movie comes a year after Tarantino abandoned plans for what was supposedly his final feature film. Titled The Movie Critic, the film had already cast Pitt as the lead in a role similar to that of his Once Upon a Time character, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

David Fincher (left) will reportedly reunite with longtime collaborator Brad Pitt for a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ ( Getty Images / Andrew Cooper (Sony) )

The movie’s plot was said to be “based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.” Tarantino previously explained that the inspiration came from a job he had as a teen, loading pornographic magazines into a vending machine.

At the time, reports claimed that plans were scrapped after Tarantino “simply had a change of heart.” Instead, he would be “going back to the drawing board to figure out what that final movie will be,” sources told Deadline.

The director, 62, has long said that he would retire after his tenth movie, and had the film moved forward, it would have been his tenth.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” Tarantino told Bill Maher in 2021. “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that.

“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career.”