Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’re only likely to know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed on Wednesday (1 December), meaning you have just tonight left to watch them.

Across Grace Alley

Break Up 100

The Cable Guy

Cats & Dogs

Chal Bhaag

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut

Dance With Me

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2

Erin Brockovich

Falling Down

Oscar-winning Julia Roberts film ‘Erin Brockovich’ is leaving Netflix (Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International)

Faraar

Fury

Helios

How Do You Know

Interrogation

The Last of the Mohicans

The Legend of Secret Pass

Line Walker

The Little Mermaid

Love Off the Cuff

Mean Girls 2

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Daniel Day-Lewis film ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ is leaving Netflix (20th Century Fox)

1000 Rupee Note

Open Season 3

Paid in Full

Poseidon

The Prestige

Roll With Me

Set Off

She Remembers, He Forgets

Shelby American

Sorry We Missed You

Sucker Punch

The Sweeney

Triple Tap

Triumph in the Skies

The Untouchables

Brian De Palma’s gangster classic ‘The Untouchables’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

The Violin Player

Wandering Stars

Where the Wild Things Are

Why Me?

Wild Wild West

Wind Blast

Zathura