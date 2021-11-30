Netflix UK: Every movie leaving on 1 December
Catch them before they go
Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’re only likely to know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed on Wednesday (1 December), meaning you have just tonight left to watch them.
Across Grace Alley
Break Up 100
The Cable Guy
Cats & Dogs
Chal Bhaag
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut
Dance With Me
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2
Erin Brockovich
Falling Down
Faraar
Fury
Helios
How Do You Know
Interrogation
The Last of the Mohicans
The Legend of Secret Pass
Line Walker
The Little Mermaid
Love Off the Cuff
Mean Girls 2
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
1000 Rupee Note
Open Season 3
Paid in Full
Poseidon
The Prestige
Roll With Me
Set Off
She Remembers, He Forgets
Shelby American
Sorry We Missed You
Sucker Punch
The Sweeney
Triple Tap
Triumph in the Skies
The Untouchables
The Violin Player
Wandering Stars
Where the Wild Things Are
Why Me?
Wild Wild West
Wind Blast
Zathura
