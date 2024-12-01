Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix susbcribers are in hysterics over the “insane” introduction to the streaming giant’s new holiday film Our Little Secret.

The festive flick stars Lindsay Lohan as Avery, a woman who is spending Christmas with her boyfriend’s family for the first time. Soon, however, she discovers that his sister is dating Logan, her ex-boyfriend played by Ian Harding, whom she split up with 10 years earlier.

Since its release on 27 November, Our Little Secret has soared to the No 1 spot on the streaming giant, surpassing shark thriller Something in the Water and the animated children’s movie Spellbound, starring Nicole Kidman and Rachel Ziegler.

In the film’s opening scenes, which are set in 2014, viewers see Avery and Logan break up – after which there is a time jump to 2024 marked by a one-minute montage.

The scene skips through the past decade highlighting monumental moments across the years.

Many viewers, however, have remarked on Twitter how “random” and “insane” the choice of milestones is.

Included in the montage – which is set to Calvin Harris’s 2014 hit song “Summer” – are events as disparate as the 2016 release of Stranger Things to the 2018 rescue of a Thai football team from a cave system in Chiang Rai province.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, Moonlight winning the Oscar for Best Picture, and the legalisation of same sex marriage was also on the list – alongside the Notre-Dame fire, the unveiling of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, and the meme of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens that circulated around Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

TV--Holiday Programming ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

People on Twitter have praised the “fun” montage on Twitter/X, although many have commented on the “insane” selection of events.

“Watching Our Little Secret on Netflix. That intro montage from 2014-present day is one of the greatest openings I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote. “Going through history since 2014 – I like dat.”

Another person wrote: “Absolutely losing my mind at Netflix’s Our Little Secret intro montage set to Calvin Harris that goes through the decade of ‘newsworthy’ things like the legalisation of gay marriage but then includes ‘Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things is the most streamed.’”

“The ‘10 years have passed’ montage at the beginning of Our Little Secret is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” said someone else.

“Watching Our Little Secret on Netflix… that intro was [glitter emoji],” commented a third person.

Someone else added: “The 10-year montage in Netflix’s Our Little Secret starring Lindsay Lohan has some very insane choice highlights.”

“Watching Our Little Secret and that opening was so good. I’m sat,” said another.

Other milestone moments featured in the montage include the coronation of King Charles III; the streaming success of Bridgerton and Squid Game; the cinematic clash of Barbie and Oppenheimer; the blocking of the Suez Canal by mega ship Ever Given; and bizarrely, the state of California suspending permits for Cruise to operate driverless vehicles.

Taylor Swift also receives a mention, with the final landmark event reading: “Taylor Swift in her history-making era.”

Our Little Secret is available to watch on Netflix.