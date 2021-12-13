Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week in December

You only have a short amount of time to catch these

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 13 December 2021 09:04
Comments
Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list here.

You can al find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in December here and a list of secret codes unlocking hidden movies and TV shows here.

Movies

13 December

Alakada Reloaded

Being Mrs Elliot

The First Lady

The Ghost and the Tout

The Vendor

15 December

All of You

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection

Isoken

Kita Kita

Muramba

Potato Potahto

Seoul Searching

3 Türken & ein Baby

Underdogs

16 December

Cruel Peter

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

A Wish for Christmas

18 December

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

19 December

Wonder Park

TV

16 December

Clarence

Color of Woman

Crazy, Lovely, Cool

Fifty: The Series

Girls und Panzer

Goodbye My Wife

Happy And

Heaven’s Garden

Hjordis

Ice Fantasy

An Immortal Classic

K-Pop Extreme Survival

Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog

On  the Real

Rake

Sons of the Caliphate

Steven  Universe

Kids and Family

15 December

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports

