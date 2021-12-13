Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week in December
You only have a short amount of time to catch these
Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list here.
You can al find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in December here and a list of secret codes unlocking hidden movies and TV shows here.
Movies
13 December
Alakada Reloaded
Being Mrs Elliot
The First Lady
The Ghost and the Tout
The Vendor
15 December
All of You
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection
Isoken
Kita Kita
Muramba
Potato Potahto
Seoul Searching
3 Türken & ein Baby
Underdogs
16 December
Cruel Peter
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
A Wish for Christmas
18 December
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
19 December
Wonder Park
TV
16 December
Clarence
Color of Woman
Crazy, Lovely, Cool
Fifty: The Series
Girls und Panzer
Goodbye My Wife
Happy And
Heaven’s Garden
Hjordis
Ice Fantasy
An Immortal Classic
K-Pop Extreme Survival
Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog
On the Real
Rake
Sons of the Caliphate
Steven Universe
Kids and Family
15 December
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Pocoyo Carnival
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
Pocoyo Special Sports
