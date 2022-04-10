Netflix: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in April 2022
Act fast – you only have a small amount of time left to watch them
Every month, Netflix removes a variety of movies without alerting their users.
Films and television shows tucked away within the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day.
You’d be forgiven for not realising this due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select the title.
Among the titles leaving this month are Joe Wright’s Atonement, Brian De Palma film Carlito’s Way, starring Al Pacino, and Steven Spielberg classic Schindler’s List.
You’ll have to act fast, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them (and find the full list of everything arriving on the service this month here).
NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list!
Movies
11 April
Shazam!
12 April
Macho
Pineapple Express
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
13 April
I Am Vengeance: Retaliation
14 April
Rust Creek
We Are Family
15 April
Asoka
Babylon (1980)
Before the Summer
Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys
Bibi and Tina
Bibi and TTine 2
Bittersweet
Bollywood Calling
Boushkash
Congratulations
The Dealer
Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena
Fasel W Na’oud
Four Minutes
From A to B
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
The International Player
Jhankaar Beats
Lembi 8 Giga
Mumbai Matinee
One 2 Ka 4
The Promise
Rainbow Jelly
Shabd
She Made Me a Criminal
Shortcut Safari
The Wedding Day
16 April
Crawl
Last Christmas
Luce
Time Trap
17 April
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
18 April
Light in the Dark
Official Secrets
19 April
A Plastic Ocean
KO One
My Dear Boy
20 April
The Death of Stalin
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
21 April
The First Wives Club
22 April
Jackie
The Set Up
25 April
Head Full of Honey
26 April
Clean with Passion for Now
27 April
5Gang
The Lift Boy
Mar de Plastico
28 April
Jumping Girl
President
What in the World Happened?
TV
18 April
