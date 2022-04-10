Every month, Netflix removes a variety of movies without alerting their users.

Films and television shows tucked away within the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day.

You’d be forgiven for not realising this due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select the title.

Among the titles leaving this month are Joe Wright’s Atonement, Brian De Palma film Carlito’s Way, starring Al Pacino, and Steven Spielberg classic Schindler’s List.

You’ll have to act fast, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them (and find the full list of everything arriving on the service this month here).

NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list!

Movies

11 April

Shazam!

12 April

Macho

Pineapple Express

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

13 April

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

14 April

Rust Creek

We Are Family

Jonathan Majors and Jimmie Fails in ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ (Netflix)

15 April

Asoka

Babylon (1980)

Before the Summer

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and TTine 2

Bittersweet

Bollywood Calling

Boushkash

Congratulations

The Dealer

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Fasel W Na’oud

Four Minutes

From A to B

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The International Player

Jhankaar Beats

Lembi 8 Giga

Mumbai Matinee

One 2 Ka 4

The Promise

DC film ‘Shazam!’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Rainbow Jelly

Shabd

She Made Me a Criminal

Shortcut Safari

The Wedding Day

16 April

Crawl

Last Christmas

Luce

Time Trap

17 April

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

18 April

Light in the Dark

Official Secrets

19 April

A Plastic Ocean

KO One

My Dear Boy

‘Time Trap’ is leaving Netflix this month (Netflix)

20 April

The Death of Stalin

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

21 April

The First Wives Club

22 April

Jackie

The Set Up

25 April

Head Full of Honey

26 April

Clean with Passion for Now

27 April

5Gang

The Lift Boy

Mar de Plastico

Pablo Larraín film ‘Jackie’, starring Natalie Portman, is leaving Netflix

28 April

Jumping Girl

President

What in the World Happened?

TV

18 April

The Chalet