Netflix launches ‘Short-Ass Movies’ category inspired by Pete Davidson SNL sketch
Comedian despaired over lengthy feature films with US rapper Gunna in latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch
Netflix has launched a new category, Short-Ass Movies, inspired by Pete Davidson’s latest sketch for Saturday Night Live.
In the musical skit– which aired on 2 April – the comedian, along with Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna, and actor Simon Rex, raps about films he considers to be unnecessarily long. He then asserts his preference for “a short ass movie. A really short movie. Like, at most, an hour 40 [mins].”
“‘Cause I’m a simple man with no attention span,” Davidson jokes to explain his preference.
Movies including Once Upon a Time in America (1984; 4h 11m), The Batman (2022; 2h 56m) and Sex and the City 2 (2010; 2h 26m) are all lampooned for their long duration during the skit.
In contrast, shorter films such as The Lion King (1994; 1h 29m), Good Time (2017; 1h 41) and the Austin Powers movies (all under 1h 40m) are praised, as well as the three-minute short films that appear at the start of Pixar features.
@NetflixIsAJoke – the streaming service’s comedy branch – retweeted the sketch, commenting “good idea” and linking to the new category.
A range of titles are featured, from rom-coms such as Bride Wars (2009; 1h 29m) and Easy A (2010; 1h 32) to horror films including Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022; 1h 23) and Halloween (1978; 1h 31m).
The sketch ends with Rex asking Davidson “How long was The King of Staten Island?”, referencing the 2020 comedy written by and starring Davidson, with a running time over two hours.
Davidson stutters in reply: “It was like two hours and 17 minutes – but we needed all of those minutes.”
You can find a full list of all the films and TV series arriving on Netflix in April here, and everything leaving the streaming service this month here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies