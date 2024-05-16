Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

May might not be over just yet, but Netflix has released all of the titles that will be coming and going from its US platform in June.

While the wait for a new season for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is still ongoing, there's a slew of new and original content coming soon.

Films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's Tarzan will arrive alongside the second season of GLOW and the fourth season of iZombie.

Netflix Originals like the much-anticipated docuseries The Staircase, the fifth season of The Ranch and the series finale of Sense8 will be available on the streaming service.

However with a new round of content coming to Netflix, some older titles will be leaving.

You will need to watch movies like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile and Captain America: Civil War before they're no longer available on Netflix.

Shows including seasons one through eight of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and seasons of one through three of Cedar Cove will be taken offline.

The list for June proves that Netflix is continuing to output original content at a rapid rate.

See below for all of the TV shows and films arriving and departing Netflix in June.

June Arrivals

Date Not Announced

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

June 13: Attack on Paris – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove – NETFLIX FILM

Ali’s Wedding – NETFLIX FILM

Marcella: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: The Series Finale – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Staircase – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories – NETFLIX FILM

Maktub – NETFLIX FILM

Set It Up – NETFLIX FILM

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness – NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Magical Friends – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Wonderful Wishes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 22

Brain on Fire – NETFLIX FILM

Cooking on High – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Miracle – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Us and Them – NETFLIX FILM

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – NETFLIX FILM

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kamau Bell: Private School Negro – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Street Kids – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss Me First – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Forêt – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paquita Salas: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Recovery Boys – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TAU – NETFLIX FILM

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mohawk

June Departures

June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa

June 30

On Golden Pond