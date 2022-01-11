Netflix’s latest plans to reboot an action franchise has left its users feeling quite frustrated.

It’s been reported by Deadline that Transformers director Michael Bay has hired Patrick Hughes to oversee a new version of Gareth Evans’ acclaimed action film The Raid.

The film, which follows an Indonesian SWteam that gets trapped in a tower block by a mobster’s army of killers, has become a cult favourite since being released in 2012 thanks to its brilliantly choreographed fight scenes.

A sequel followed in 2014, with many expressing desire for a third film. Instead, Bay will reportedly produce a reboot for Netflix, which has prompted confusion from fans of the original – despite the fact Evans will himself be involved.

“Remaking The Raid is pointless when nothing they could make would possibly be nearly as good as either movie,” one frustrated fan wrote.

Another added: “The Raid movies are amazing because they don’t rely on huge SFX, just seeing Bay’s name attached makes me extremely not hyped for this.”

One Twitter user stated: The Raid is the best action and/or martial arts movie I have ever seen. Strictly speaking, there’s no reason to remake it,” with another simply writing: “Alternatively, how about they *don’t* do this.”

‘The Raid’ fans are confused as to why Netflix is rebooting cult action film (Sony Pictures Releasing)

There have been several attempts to reboot The Raid since its release. The new version will be set in Philadelphia and is said to have “excited” Evans, who will executive produce the film.

Director Hughes’ previous credits include The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and, most recently, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.