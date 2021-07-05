Netflix US removes ‘most popular movie’ since Top 10 ranking began

Netflix has removed a film from its US catalogue which ranked among its most popular ever.

Animated children’s sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2 holds the record for the most days in the streaming service’s Top 10 most watched list.

That’s according to data collected by Forbes, which noted that The Secret Life of Pets 2 was one of a number of children-focused properties to score highly in the Netflix rankings.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 was removed from Netflix’s US catalogue last week, when the existing licensing deal expired.

The film, which was originally released in 2019 and stars Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, and Harrison Ford, is still available to view on Netflix in the UK.

As reported by Forbes, The Secret Life of Pets 2 had spent 138 days in the Top 10 charts, which placed it ahead of Despicable Me (at 111 days), The Grinch (77 days), We Can Be Heroes (68 days) and The Mitchells vs the Machines (63 days).

The piece notes that the data only extends back as far as February 2020, which is when Netflix first introduced the publicly available Top 10 charts.

Though The Secret Life of Pets 2 is described as “one of the most — if not the most — popular movie of them all during its time on Netflix”, it is noted that its success has more to do with a consistently solid audience, rather than particularly large number of viewers at any one time.