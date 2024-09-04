Support truly

Netflix removes a large section of titles each month – and usually without explicitly warning subscribers.

While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK. This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could suddenly disappear from your watchlist without you realising.

Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in July, so you know which titles to prioritise. (Find the full list of everything arriving in September – including one of “the best films of 2024” – here.)

One such TV series that’ll be taken down this month is Jane the Virgin, which ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2019. Starring Gina Rodriguez, the series has a 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Another is what is arguably Netflix’s most controversial release to date: Cuties – a French release that led to a Netflix backlash after the streamer was accused of sexualising children in the film’s “inappropriate” US marketing in 2020.

After the pile on, many jumped to the defence of director Maïmouna Doucouré, whose film was actually intended to be a criticism of the sexualisation of children.

NB: we put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 September

Airport – US

Airport 1975 – US

Airport ’77 – US

The Amazing Spider-Man – US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

American Hustle – US

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

A Beautiful Mind – UK

Beverly Hills Ninja – US

The Blind Side – US

Bonnie & Clyde (2013) – US

Brave Animated Series (TV) – UK

Burn After Reading – US

Chinese Odyssey Part 1: Pandora’s Box – UK

Chinese Odyssey Part 2: Cinderella – UK

Cathedral of the Sea (Netflix Original) – UK

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – US

The Croods – UK

Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders – UK

Dhanak – US

Disquiet – UK

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch – UK

The Edge of Seventeen – US

‘The Edge of Seventeen’ ( STX Entertainment )

The Equalizer (2014) – US

The Fierce Wife – UK

First Knight – US

First Sunday – US

The Gift (2015) – US

Gogglesprogs (TV) – UK

The Guilt Trip – US

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (TV) – UK

High-Rise – US

The Holiday – UK

‘The Holiday’ ( Universal )

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – UK

Initial D – UK

Janky Promoters – US

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US

Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version – UK

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen – UK

The Lego Batman Movie – US

Liar Liar – US

Looking for Love – UK/US

Love in a Puff – UK/US

Luo Bao Bei – US

Macbeth (2015) – UK

‘Macbeth’

Meet the Blacks – UK

The Mexican – UK

Miami Vice (2006) – US

Monster Trucks – UK

Monsters vs Aliens – US

Neon Lights – US

The Nutty Professor (1996) – US

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps – US

Open Season 2 – UK

Open Season: Scared Silly – UK

Pan – US

Pineapple Express – US

The Ruins – UK

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Sniper: Ghost Shooter – US

South of the River – UK

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

‘Spider-Man’ ( Sony )

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – UK

Story Time Book: Read – Along – UK

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – US

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016) – US

That’s My Boy – UK

Three Identical Strangers – US

‘Three Identical Strangers’ ( YouTube )

Tooth Fairy – US

Total Recall (2012) – US

Two Can Play That Game – US

Two Fathers (TV) – UK

Uncle Naji in UAE – UK/US

Vampires – US

Velvet (TV) – UK/US

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (TV)– UK/US

V for Vengeance – UK/US

Wonho Chung: Live in New York – US

Woody Woodpecker (2017) – US

2 September

Deceit (TV) – UK

3 September

Mrs Wilson (TV) – UK

‘Mrs Wilson’ ( BBC )

4 September

Angamaly Diaries – US

Beverly Hills Cop II – US

Fifty Shades Darker – UK

Fifty Shades Freed – UK

5 September

Carrie Pilby – UK/US

Million Dollar Buffet aka World’s Most Expensive All You Can Eat Buffet – UK

6 September

The King’s Avatar (TV) – UK

99 Homes – UK

Storks – US

7 September

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (TV) – US

Jane the Virgin (TV) – US

iZombie (TV) – US

The Monuments Men – UK

‘Jane the Virgin’

8 September

Infinite Storm – UK

Plaza Catedral – US

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys – US

Wonder – US

9 September

Cuties (Netflix Original) – UK

The Matrix Resurrections – UK

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ ( Steve Jennings/Getty Images )

10 September

Evelyn (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Time Out (2019) – UK/US

13 September

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story – US

Shanghai Fortress (Netflix Original) – UK/US

14 September

Mr Malcolm’s List – UK

Northmen – A Viking Saga – UK

15 September

Chicago – UK

Cop Land – UK

Downton Abbey: A New Era – UK

Fight Club – UK

Firestarter (2022) – UK

‘Firestarter’ ( © 2022 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved. )

Ford v Ferrari – UK

Free State of Jones – UK

In Time – UK

Kong: Skull Island – UK

Logan Lucky – UK

Punisher: War Zone – UK

Robinson Crusoe – UK

Shooter – UK

Swept Away – UK

The Talented Mr Ripley – UK

16 September

Kiri (TV)– UK

19 September

Apple of My Eyes – UK/US

20 September

Bodies Bodies Bodies – US

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ ( A24 )

The Wiggles’ World – UK

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle – UK

21 September

Weather for Two – UK

22 September

Kiss the Ground – UK

The Martian – UK

Red Eye – UK

‘The Martian’ ( 20th Century Fox )

23 September

NiNoKuni (Netflix Original) – UK

24 September

Love and Fury – UK

Sankofa – UK

25 September

The Deep (TV) – UK

A Walk to Remember – US

28 September

Force of Nature – US

Great News (TV) – US

Inheritance – US

When You Finish Saving the World – US

30 September

Good Witch (TV) – US