Neve Campbell says she was once attacked by a bear during film shoot

Campbell says she was 17 when the incident happened

Sam Moore
Friday 14 January 2022 14:00
Scream 2022 trailer

Neve Campbell has revealed that she was once attacked by a bear on a movie set, in the early days of her career.

While not revealing the title of the film, Campbell said she was 17 when the incident took place.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her role in Scream, Campbell said: “I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear.”

She added: “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it.”

The Wild Things actor said things started to awry when she had to feed the bear for a scene.

“He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest. My mother was visiting [the] set and she’s screaming,” she recalled. “The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.”

Campbell said the bear let her go after an on set animal handler started throwing rocks at it.

(Getty Images)

As they didn’t get the shot they needed, Campbell asked the director to run through the scene again. She said: “I, this people pleaser was like, ‘No, that was rehearsal. We didn’t get it on camera. Let’s do it again.’”

Campbell can currently be seen in the fifth instalment of the Scream series, in which she reunites with Courteney Cox and David Arquette from the original film.

