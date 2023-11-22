New Karate Kid movie unites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan have teamed up to announce the search for the next Karate Kid.

The newest film in the franchise is set for release on 13 December 2024 and will star both Macchio and Chan.

Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid trilogy, which began in 1984, while Chan will return to his role as kung fu master Mr Han, who taught Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 remake movie.

“Hi everyone! We’ve got big news,” Chan began in their video, shared by Sony Pictures on Tuesday (21 November) before Macchio added: “We’re starring in a new Karate Kid movie together.”

“That’s big news, but we even have bigger news,” Chan continued. “We’re looking for the next Karate Kid.”

“That’s right – the global search for the star of our new film starts right now. So let’s wax on, wax off, everybody,” Macchio says, quoting Mr Miyagi’s (played by the late Pat Morita) famous line in the original movie.

The video directs hopeful stars to KarateKidCasting.com to get more information about the search and how to submit for consideration.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the new film will be directed by English filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This) from a screenplay by Rob Lieber.

Macchio’s Daniel returned to the Karate Kid franchise in 2018 with the Cobra Kai TV series, which was picked up by Netflix after initially streaming on YouTube Red/Premium.

The television sequel picks up 34 years after the events of the debut film’s 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. When William Zabka’s Johnny and Daniel choose to open competing dojos, they reignite their high school rivalry.

It was confirmed this year that the forthcoming sixth season will be the show’s last, bringing the long-running franchise to an end.

Additional stars from the original franchise who also feature in the Netflix sequel include Randee Heller (Lucille LaRusso) and Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi).

“Kids see the show and then tell their parents, ‘Hey, you should check this out. It’s really cool,’” Macchio told People magazine of the show’s wide-ranging audience in 2021. “To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special.”