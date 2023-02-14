Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idris Elba has seemingly given the definitive word on the longstanding rumour that he could be the next James Bond.

The Wire star has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 for years now, joining actors such as Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the most frequently mentioned contenders.

Craig made his final film appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die. His replacement has yet to be announced.

Speaking on Tuesday (14 February) to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba appeared to put the rumours to bed for good.

Elba mentioned Bond when he was asked about the forthcoming film sequel to Luther, the BBC series in which he plays psychologically tortured cop John Luther.

“It’s very dark,” Elba said. “We’ve been working on the TV show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

Elba is known for roles in ‘Luther’ and ‘The Wire’ (Getty Images)

While Elba still ranks near the top of the bookmakers’ favoured candidates, fans have also suggested that, at 50, the actor may be too old for the role.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released in theatres in the US on 24 Feb, arriving on Netflix on 10 March.

One unlikely alternative to Elba in the role of Bond would be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who appeared to throw his hat into the ring late last year.

“You know my grandfather was in You Only Live Twice?” the actor said. “He was, he was a bad guy in You Only Live Twice. He had this amazing fight scene with Sean Connery. Yeah, I could see that...

“I see myself as James Bond. F*** the villain! An American Bond? It can happen, right? It’s like Henry Cavill playing Superman.”