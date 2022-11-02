Nick Kroll says Harry Styles is a ‘good kisser’ after Venice Film Festival

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Kroll has confirmed that Harry Styles is a “good kisser” after the pair locked lips at the Venice Film Festival.

During a standing ovation for Don’t Worry Darling at the festival in September, the film’s stars were met with cheers from the crowd as they shared a kiss and hug.

When asked about kissing Styles in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Kroll replied: “That’s not true. Harry kissed me.”

He said that the “As It Was” singer is a “good kisser” and that he thinks Styles would say the same about him.

“My voice went up, but I’m telling the truth,” he added in reference to him undertaking Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test.

“Yeah, God damn right I am,” he added as one of the operators confirmed that he was telling the truth.

Styles also previously described Kroll as smelling like “sweet summer plums”. When asked what Styles smells like, Kroll replied: “I guess, watermelon sugar high,” in reference to the singer’s hit song.

“I don’t know what Harry smells like but Harry smells good,” he added.

The Big Mouth creator also opened up about starring in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and the drama and rumours surrounding it.

He said: “I was so excited to be asked to be part of the movie and thought, ‘Oh, this feels like the kind of movie people will pay attention to’, and boy, was I right.

Harry Styles kissed Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ (Ramin Setoodeh/Twitter)

“It started before the movie came out – people were really paying attention to everything but the movie – but now that the movie has come out, I think people have watched it and seen what we were trying to make,” he continued.

He added that it felt like the cast had “a ton of eyeballs” on them during their appearances at Venice Film Festival which was “scary”.

But, as much attention was on Styles, Wilde and Florence Pugh, Kroll said he was able to feel more at ease.

“[I] took back a little of the power to be like, “I’m watching you as well.” As a comic and a writer, it’s always helpful to take a little of the power back to be like, “You don’t just watch me, I watch you.”

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas now.