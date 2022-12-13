Nicolas Cage spent childhood convinced he was ‘an alien from another planet’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicolas Cage has admitted that he spent his childhood convinced he was an alien.

In a new interview, the 58-year-old actor admitted that he was shocked to discover that he had “normal organs and a normal skeleton”.

“My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien,” he told Rampstyle magazine.

“I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet.”

Cage said he also found it difficult to connect with other people, leading to him pursuing a career in the arts.

“When I saw David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth, I realised I needed to do something, so I became an actor,” he said.

This summer, it was announced that one of Cage’s most well-known films, National Treasure, would be rebooted into a television series.

However, during the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was revealed that Cage would not be in the series, the first episode of which will premiere on 14 December.

Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, both of whom appeared in the films, will reprise their roles for the series. They will be joining Lisette Alexis, Breeda Wool, and Lyndon Smith.

In recent years, Cage has also made headlines over the years for the strange collection of objects he has owned.

This includes two king cobras that would try to “hypnotise” him, and the first-ever comic to feature Superman, which he bought for $150,000.

Cage even bought a dinosaur skull at an auction for $276,000, but had to return it to Mongolia after it was found to have been abducted from the country illegally.

Discussing the situation, he said: “Of course it should be awarded to its country of origin. But who knew? Plus, I never got my money back. So that stank.”