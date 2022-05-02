Nicolas Cage gives fans hope for Face/Off sequel: ‘There have been phone calls’

Nicolas Cage has given fans some encouraging news about a potential sequel to his hit 1997 action film Face/Off.

The original Face/Off, directed by John Woo, starred Cage and John Travolta as a master criminal and dogged FBI agent who swap their appearances after undergoing experimental surgery.

While fans have long called for the film – which was a hit at the box office – to receive a sequel, the suggestion has never gotten off the ground.

However, in a new interview with ComicBook.com, Cage suggested that wheels were in motion for a Face/Off 2.

“That one I can talk about,” he said. “Because there have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off.

“He’s one of the true great producers in Hollywood, and they have been making some call. The other ones like National Treasure, their priority was a TV show and godspeed to them, but maybe Face/Off. Maybe.”

To mark the film’s forthcoming 25th anniversary, Tom Fordy recently took a deep dive into the making of Face/Off for The Independent, exploring the film’s wild production and the strange reason Johnny Depp turned it down.