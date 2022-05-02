Nicolas Cage gives fans hope for Face/Off sequel: ‘There have been phone calls’
Action thriller starred Cage and John Travolta as two adversaries who swap faces
Nicolas Cage has given fans some encouraging news about a potential sequel to his hit 1997 action film Face/Off.
The original Face/Off, directed by John Woo, starred Cage and John Travolta as a master criminal and dogged FBI agent who swap their appearances after undergoing experimental surgery.
While fans have long called for the film – which was a hit at the box office – to receive a sequel, the suggestion has never gotten off the ground.
However, in a new interview with ComicBook.com, Cage suggested that wheels were in motion for a Face/Off 2.
“That one I can talk about,” he said. “Because there have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off.
“He’s one of the true great producers in Hollywood, and they have been making some call. The other ones like National Treasure, their priority was a TV show and godspeed to them, but maybe Face/Off. Maybe.”
To mark the film’s forthcoming 25th anniversary, Tom Fordy recently took a deep dive into the making of Face/Off for The Independent, exploring the film’s wild production and the strange reason Johnny Depp turned it down.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies