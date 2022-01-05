Nicolas Cage says he begged his uncle Francis Ford Coppola to let him be in the Godfather trilogy

‘This is a very embarrassing answer to your question because it involves family,’ actor shared

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:06
Nicolas Cage has revealed he once begged director Francis Ford Coppola to let him be in the Godfather trilogy.

The actor, who is Coppola’s nephew, was 25 when 1990 film The Godfather Part III was due to be shot, and told his uncle: “I really think I ought to be in your movie.”

Cage, speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable alongside other Hollywood stars, revealed: “I said, ‘I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part.’

He continued: “He was going to cast Andy Garcia, and I said, ‘But I just see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son. He’s Sonny’s son. I just feel a little more James Caan.’

However, unfortunately for Cage, Coppola never let him be in the film.

“It just wasn’t going to happen,” Cage said. “Nope, not going to happen.

“So that was a movie I didn’t get let in that I really wanted to be in. There.”

Cage’s credits at the time included Raising Arizona, Moonstruck and Coppola’s own Rumble Fish and The Cotton Club.

Nicolas cage on ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable

(THR)

He shared the story after being asked: “What’s a movie that you would love to make, but don’t think anyone would let you?” telling his fellow actors: “This is a very embarrassing answer to your question, OK, because it involves family.

Cage was on the roundtable due to his acclaimed role in the 2021 film Pig., He appeared alongside Garfield, Majors, Peter Dinklage and Simon Rex, who stars in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket.

