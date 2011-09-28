Tiffany Haddish reveals NSFW reason she was ‘intimidated’ by Nicolas Cage on film set

Tiffany Haddish has revealed the NSFW reason she felt “intimidated” working with Nicolas Cage on their new film.

The Bad Trip actor stars opposite Cage in new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta movie in which the National Treasure actor plays himself.

However, she initially found being in his presence awkward due to having her her first orgasm while watching one of his films.

The actor revealed in a new interview that the moment occurred while looking into Cage’s eyes during a screening of Face/Off in 1997.

Haddish, 41, told NPR: “Is this a story I should tell? This might be inappropriate.”

She then revealed that she told Cage the story as he “Was getting irritated” by how weird she was acting around him.

“You could tell [Cage] was getting irritated and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something – I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’”

Haddish revealed that that she engaged in sexual activities while watching the action thriller in a nearly empty cinema when she was 17, adding: “As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I open my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big”.

She added: “And, so, that was my first big O.”

Tiffany Haddish revealed she had ‘momentous moment’ while watching Nicolas Cage film ‘Face/Off’ (NPR YouTube)

Haddish continued: “So now I’m standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs. All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling, and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him.”

According to Haddish, Cage found the story hilarious and “laughed super hard”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows a cash-strapped Nicolas Cage who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party. The fan, though, is really an informant for the CIA.

It will be released in April 2022.