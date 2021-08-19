Nicole Kidman sparks anger after Hong Kong reportedly lets actor skip quarantine

Nicole Kidman has reportedly received an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict travel rules and been allowed to skip quarantine after arriving in the city.

According to the Associated Press, the Australian actor was spotted in the city two days after flying from Sydney.

Hong Kong’s current rules demand a mandatory hotel quarantine of up to three weeks.

The government of the region said Kidman was granted an exemption to perform “designated professional work” and stated the decision was “necessary” for Hong Kong’s economy.

She is there to shoot a new series for Amazon, The Expatriates, about wealthy immigrants living in the region.

However, a number of users on Twitter and Chinese social media service Sina Weibo have expressed anger that the film star was allowed to bypass the strict protocols.

One said: “Who gave her the right to be exempt?” while another commented: “Kidman can just enter like this? It’s disgusting!”

Another posted in response to the news: “Not sure what the rest of the 7m [citizens] are doing if not ‘maintaining’ the economy.”

“It’s bad enough that Amazon is backing two whole shows about the glam lives of HK expats while many HKers are trying to flee a crackdown,” journalist Mary Hui tweeted.

“Now add quarantine exceptionalism for Nicole Kidman, who apparently helps ‘maintain’ the HK economy.”

“What the world needs at this juncture is a Prime Video series about the privileged lives of American expats in Hong Kong, with Nicole Kidman,” columnist Matthew Brooker commented.

A lawmaker in Hong Kong, Elizabeth Quat, has said she has received a number of complaints and will be taking the issue to health officials in government.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kidman for comment.