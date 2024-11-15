Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicole Kidman has derided Martin Scorsese for a common movie complaint often levied the director’s way.

The Australian Oscar-winning star has worked with numerous high-profile filmmakers over the year, including Stanley Kubrick, and has made no secret of the fact that she wants to work with the Taxi Driver and Goodfellas director.

Throughout Kidman’s career, she has starred in films from Jonathan Glazer, Park Chan Wook, Lars Von Trier, Yorgos Lanthimos and Robert Eggers – and while she wants to add Scorsese to that list, she has suggested that she believes it’s him who is preventing that from happening.

Kidman, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, stated: “I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women.”

The pointed remark follows years of criticism aimed at the filmmaker for making movies primarily led by men, including his frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. He has also worked with Daniel Day-Lewis twice, on The Age of Innocence (1992) and Gangs of New York (2002).

Scorsese’s sole film led by a woman is the 1974 drama Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, which won Ellen Burstyn an Oscar for Best Actress. While the then up-and-coming director was a left-field choice to direct the drama, it was Burstyn who hired him after seeing a test screening of his 1973 film Mean Streets before it was released.

Bustryn told Forbes in 2014 that, although she loved that film, she told him at the time: “I can’t tell if you know anything about women.”

She said the director replied: “No, but I’d like to learn,” which the actor described as “good an answer as you can get from a guy”.

While not the leads, other key performances by women in Scorsese’s films include Liza Minnelli in New York, New York (1977), Sharon Stone in Casino (1995), Vera Farmiga in The Departed (2006), Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and, most recently, Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ellen Burstyn in ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ ( Warner Bros )

Kidman is not the only actor to have taken a swipe at the filmmaker over his lack of female leads, with Meryl Streep saying in 2011: “I would like Martin Scorsese to be interested in a female character once in a while, but I don’t know if I’ll live that long.”