No Time to Die breaks British box office records

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, has broken British box office records.

Across its opening weekend, the film has grossed more money than any other Bond film in history and has already become the biggest film of the year.

No Time to Die has also broken international records for a film since the beginning of the pandemic, taking in $119m (£88m) across 54 different territories.

In the UK and Ireland, No Time to Die, which has been delayed since last April, grossed around £26m over four days.

As a result, No Time to Die has so far become a bigger commercial success than both Skyfall and Spectre, the two previously biggest launches in the history of the franchise.

It also received the widest theatrical release ever seen in the UK, hitting 772 different cinemas that screened the film more than 9000 times a day.

The film has not yet been released in cinema’s two biggest markets: the US, where it opens this week, and China, where it is due to be released on 28 October.

No Time to Die, which is the longest film in the Bond series, has received mostly positive reviews, although The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called it “disappointing” and “anti-climactic”.