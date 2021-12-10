Daniel Craig has opened up about the shock ending to No Time to Die, months after the film’s release.

The film, which came out in September, marked Craig’s fifth and final appearance in the James Bond franchise.

Spoilers follow for the ending of No Time to Die...

In a shocking twist near the end of the film, James Bond dies in an act of self-sacrifice after he is poisoned by the villainous Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek).

Speaking to the official No Time to Die podcast, Craig discussed the unprecedented decision to kill off the franchise’s main character.

“There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck,” he said. “The through line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that.”

The actor described the process as a “massive collaborative effort”, adding: “That was the headline really: just make it better. So we all input into it in varying ways.

“I tend not to shut up or keep my mouth shut about things and the only reason I want to get involved is because I just want it to be the best it can be.”

He described the ending for his character as “really very, very satisfying”.

No Time to Die is available to buy digitally now.