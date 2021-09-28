The stars of No Time To Die gathered in London on Monday for the premiere of the long-awaited James Bond film.

Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and director Cary Joji Fukunga all posed together on the Royal Albert Hall’s steps.

Craig is reprising the role of 007 for the last time, while Lynch portrays new 00 agent Nomi and Seydoux reprises her part as Dr Madeleine Swann.

Also in attendance were Rami Malek, who plays villain Lyutsifer Safin, Ben Wishaw, aka Q, and Naomie Harris, who portrays Eve Moneypenny.

Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Ana de Armas (CIA agent Paloma), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Dali Benssalah (Primo), and David Dencik (Valdo Obruchev) were also present.

They were joined by Billie Eilish, who sings the film’s theme song, and her brother, co-writer, and producer of the song Finneas O’Connell.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the screenplay, also attended.

Four members of the royal family – the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, also walked the red carpet, along with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson

No Time To Die will be released on 30 September in the UK and 8 October in the US.