Netflix releases never-before-seen tape of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s first chemistry read
Pair star as young lovers in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ film franchise
Netflix has released exclusive footage of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s first-ever chemistry read for their lead roles in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.
The pair co-star as young lovers, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, in the rom-com trilogy based on the book series of the same name.
Celebrating four years since Condor and Centineo’s breakout roles in the franchise’s first 2018 film, the streamer shared never-before-seen footage of the actors’ original chemistry read.
“Before they became everyone’s crushes, they were just two young actors in an audition room,” Netflix wrote. “While some first encounters have their fair share of awkwardness, it’s clear that the love has always been there since day one for these co-stars.”
In the clip, Centino’s Peter asks Lara Jean why she’s so afraid of love. “Because the more people you let into your life, the more people that can just walk out,” she replies.
The line would go on to become one of the movie’s most memorable quotes.
While the film series came to an end with 2021’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever, a spinoff series titled, XO, Kitty, centred on Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty, is currently in production.
Right now, Condor stars in Netflix’s comedy series Boo Bitch about a high school senior who wakes up one morning as a ghost.
Meanwhile, Centineo is set to star in DC’s forthcoming film, Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
