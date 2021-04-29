Award-winning actor and producer Noel Clarke has been suspended by Bafta while it investigates allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made against him by multiple women.

A Guardian investigation reports that the 45-year-old, who rose to fame as a star of the BBC series Doctor Who and for his role in the critically acclaimed film Kidulthood, faces accusations of verbal abuse, bullying and harassment.

The publication said it had spoken to 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity, who alleged in various accounts that he had engaged in incidents of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying, or unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

A statement from Bafta said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

Earlier this month, Clarke was honoured with the Bafta for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

Clarke, who also received the Bafta Rising Star award in 2009, is an influential filmmaker and actor in the UK. He became known for his role as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010.

He is also behind the trio of films Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008), and Brotherhood (2016), having written the screenplays for all three. Clarke also directed the two latter installments and portrayed the character Sam Peel in all three films.

Clarke has also played Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof, a police procedural he co-created, which airs on Sky One.