Nomadland, the film that scooped three major awards at the Oscars last week, is finally available to watch in the UK.

The road movie won Best Picture at the ceremony and its director, Chloé Zhao, made history as the first woman of colour and the second woman ever to take home the award for directing.

The film, which tells the story of a woman travelling through the American west, also scooped the Best Actress prize for its star Frances McDormand.

Nomadland came out on Hulu in the US on 19 February, but British viewers have had to wait an extra two months to watch the drama.

On Friday 30 April, it was finally made available on Disney Plus. You can sign up here.

In a five-star review of the film,The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey said the film is a “fragile, humanist beauty”.

She wrote: “Zhao finds the cinematic that exists already within everyday life, rather than transforming the everyday until she deems it worthy of her camera.”