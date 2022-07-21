Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jordan Peele says ‘nope’ to enthusiastic fan who calls him ‘best horror director of all time’

He wasn’t prepared to take the compliment

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 21 July 2022 08:33
Comments
NOPE official trailer

Jordan Peele shut down a mega fan on Twitter who hailed him as “the best horror director of all time”.

The writer-director is receiving critical acclaim for his new film Nope, which is released in the US on Friday (22 July).

Nope follows Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), which were both critical and commercial hits for Peele. In response to the success, comic book creator Adam Ellis very well-meaningly wrote on Twitter: “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?

“Can you think of another horror director that had three great films, let alone three in a row? I can’t.”

Peele, who is also a comedian, replied: “Sir, please put the phone down I beg you.”

Recommended

He then added: “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!”

Carpenter is considered one of the horror filmmaking greats, whose films include Halloween (1978), The Fog (1980), The Thing (1982) and Christine (1983).

Peele is clearly heavily inspired by Carpenter and has turned his love of horror into huge profit for Universal Pictures: Get Out (2017) grossed $255.4m (£213.2m) from a $4.5m (£3.7m) budget, while Us made $255.2m (£213m) from a budget of $20m (£16.7m).

Jordan Peele stepped in when a mega fan called him ‘the greatest horror director of all time’

(Twitter)

Peele was handed a bigger budget for Nope – $68m (£56.8m) – but the positive reviews combined with the secretive nature surrounding the film’s plot have box office analysts projecting another box office hit for the director.

Nope, which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, will be released in the UK on 12 August.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in